NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Once the polls opened on Tuesday morning, viewers began making Channel 3 aware of issues at polling places across the state.
Tuesday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski sent out a series of tweets that expressed concern over some people in New Haven and at the University of Connecticut may have been allowed to vote illegally.
There were long lines at New Haven City Hall Tuesday night and some of those people hoped to register to vote.
Around 8 p.m., the deadline by which people were supposed to be registered in order to cast a ballot, there were dozens of people who hadn't registered yet.
The head moderator in New Haven explained to Channel 3 that was what he called a "mass swearing in for new voters."
That allowed roughly 100 people to be registered by the deadline and then vote.
Stefanowski's campaign sought a court injunction to have ballots from New Haven and UConn students in Mansfield separated until they're determined to be legal.
“I was very skeptical," said Kevin Arnold, head moderator, New Haven. "I knew instantly it would get challenged. I’m not an attorney but I am surprised if it wasn’t thrown out.”
A spokesperson for the secretary of the state's office said those registrars were advised to segregate the votes, but still count them from potential voters who swore as a group they've never before been registered in Connecticut.
In a tweet, Stefanowski said the court set a follow-up hearing for 10 a.m. on Friday about his concerns over the ballots.
Other polling problems reported included wet ballots.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said some of the ballots became soggy and couldn't be read by scanners. Workers were asked to get out hair dryers and do what they could to try and dry them out.
That slowed the counting process.
Channel 3 was hoping to get an update on those ballots on Wednesday.
The votes are seen as critical since the governor's race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.
