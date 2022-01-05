HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art announced they will reopen Thursday after being closed temporarily due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
Officials say the museum will operate Thursday to Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. but some galleries may be temporarily closed or have limited attendance.
The museum says they will not be giving group tours during regular hours.
For more information on safety guidelines, click here.
