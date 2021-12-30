Hartford's Atheneum Square Road closed through the weekend

The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. (WFSB)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is temporarily closing due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.

They will close to the public on December 31 until January 3.

Advance ticket purchases will be refunded.

All in-gallery activities scheduled during this time are canceled, including First Night Hartford activities.  

