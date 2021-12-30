HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is temporarily closing due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
They will close to the public on December 31 until January 3.
Advance ticket purchases will be refunded.
All in-gallery activities scheduled during this time are canceled, including First Night Hartford activities.
