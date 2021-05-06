MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Someone is stealing stones from a historic stone wall in Middletown.
The Wadsworth Mansion at Long Hill Estate posted about it on Facebook Wednesday, saying stones have been disappearing from its historic stone wall.
The wall sits near a row of black walnut trees on the back southwest side of the property.
Mansion officials said they spend tens of thousands of dollars on ground maintenance each year, and since they are a small business, this is “extremely disappointing.”
“We strive to provide an aesthetically pleasing environment for our paying event clients and a safe, calm space for our community members to enjoy nature within,” the post said.
Officials said they will be adding an additional security camera, and Middletown police are expected to increase patrols in the area.
“If you or someone you know is involved, please return the missing stone and leave it in front of our garage, no harm done or questions asked,” the post said.
