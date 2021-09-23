LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A New Haven officer believed to be behind the wheel of a DUI crash that killed a fellow officer faced a judge on Thursday morning.

Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was arrested Friday on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Ferrero appeared in court at 7:30 a.m. pacific time, 10:30 a.m. eastern.

New Haven officer Joshua Castellano, who was a passenger in the vehicle, a Rolls-Royce, was killed.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. last Friday in Las Vegas.

In court on Thursday, Ferraro posted a $100,000 bond and the judge said he could travel back to Connecticut. He's not allowed to drive.

The judge also ordered an alcohol/drug monitoring device to be worn by Ferraro.

On Thursday morning, his attorney Gabriel Grasso spoke to the media saying "No one disputes in this case that this case is a horrible tragedy, its really is. I mean, Josh Castellano, who is the young man who passed away in this case, was high school buddies with Mr. Ferraro; they’ve known each other for years, they went to the police academy together. They’re both excellent officers and it is a huge, huge devastating loss that’s being felt regardless of what ends up happening in this case."

He said the two officers were part of an annual trip of fellow officers who planned to spend the weekend in Vegas.

A status check is scheduled for next month, and Ferraro's preliminary hearing is slated for January.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday that Castellano died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

Castellano's body was brought back to Connecticut on Tuesday. It was escorted from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks down to New Haven.

In Connecticut, New Haven’s police chief said it has been a long week for her department, dealing with the loss of a beloved officer.

“They’re mourning, they’re grieving, some days are better than others. We’re trying to keep a handle on everybody, trying to say what do you need, are you okay, everyone is stepping up,” said Chief Renee Dominguez.

That means peer support, employee assistance, and even comfort dogs coming into the police department, while also on hand for the wake and the funeral.

The chief said that love and support needs to be there not just now, but well into the future.

“Making sure after, it’s in a week, it’s in a month, that we’re not forgetting his team, his class, just the whole police department because Josh was so loved, everywhere he went,” Dominguez added.

A wake is happening on Thursday until 8 p.m.

Castellano’s funeral mass will be held on Friday morning at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven.

Ferraro remains on administrative leave.