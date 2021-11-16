(WFSB) – If you’re looking for a job, Walgreens is hiring.
Walgreens is partnering with the Connecticut Department of Labor, American Job Centers for a multi-day, multi-location hiring event.
The company is looking to fill leadership, pharmacy technician & customer service associate positions across the state.
The hiring events will be held on Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Jan. 11, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, click here.
