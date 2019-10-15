NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend, Family Centered Services of Connecticut is holding its 9th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence.
The non-profit, which does a lot of child abuse and neglect prevention work, works with families to ensure they are in a safe and nurturing place where children can succeed.
The theme of this year’s 1.5 mile walk is “Violence Free, That’s Me.”
“We’ll have some signs, and some information about domestic violence and the theme this year is the impact on children,” said Jodi Baloga, of Family Centered Services of Connecticut. “Domestic violence is a huge problem. It’s an epidemic, so a lot of the work we do is aimed at eliminating that and working to help children and families that are experiencing this.”
The walk starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wilbur Cross High School, rain or shine.
While the walk is free, a $15 donation gets you a t-shirt.
