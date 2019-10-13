EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off Sunday morning in East Hartford.
An estimated 78,000 people in Connecticut have Alzheimer's and thousands more are caring for someone with the disease.
Money raised at the walk will help serve more people in our state with dementia and their caregivers through the help of education, outreach, and research.
The walk is set for Sunday morning at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
There is no fee to register for the event, but if you raise $100, you get a walk t-shirt.
For more information on the walk, click here.
