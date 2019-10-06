WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of people will participate in domestic violence awareness walks across Connecticut to kick off October Domestic Awareness Month. It’s all in an effort to educate and shed light on the issue.
The University of Saint Joseph is hosting the first annual Walk to End Domestic Violence.
The walk is both for victims who suffer in silence and those who have the courage to leave their abuser. It is also to help people realize these victims are people you may know- a neighbor, your best friend, or the barista who serves you coffee.
About 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence and about 1 in 3 female murder victims are killed by their intimate partner.
Sunday’s walk at the University of Saint Joseph is aimed to help break the cycle.
The walk hosted by Interval House starts at 10 a.m.
Interval House has a goal of raising $10,000.
For more information on the walk, click here.
