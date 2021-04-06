HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Connecticut.
With all adults now eligible for a shot, the state is rolling out new ways to help communities get vaccinated.
More walk-up clinics are coming to the City of Hartford.
The first 200 people to come to the Swift Factory on Love Lane will be able to get a shot. No appointment is necessary.
With Connecticut getting 288,000 doses this week, anyone who wants the shot should be able to get it by the end of the month, state officials said.
This week, the state is rolling out 35 new yellow mobile vaccination vans in cooperation with local health departments.
RELATED: State prepares to launch mobile vaccine van service as more doses are delivered
The vans will travel to parts of the state where COVID vaccination rates are trailing. They’ll also be used at high schools and colleges.
“We ought to get about 60 percent of our people vaccinated by the end of April or even a little sooner than that,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
More people vaccinated means Connecticut can move closer towards expanded re-opening.
The state will soon release new details on bars, concert venues and proms.
While the state hasn’t reached herd immunity yet, state officials believe Connecticut is getting closer.
Medical experts have suggested the state should be striving to have 70 to 85-percent of the population vaccinated.
Connecticut’s vaccination rate ranks among the top five states in the country.
The walk-up clinic outside of the Swift Factory will be open from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until the vaccines run out.
You must be a Hartford resident and age 18 or older.
Another walk-up clinic will be held Wednesday at the Free Center on New Britain Avenue in Hartford. It’s also from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Officials said the clinic will be indoors.
“Our first walk-up clinic last week was a huge success, and we have more opportunities this week for hundreds of residents to get vaccinated without any appointment, right in their neighborhood,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “These clinics require a significant amount of resources, and I’m very grateful to our Health Director Liany Arroyo and her team for their hard work behind the scenes — now during National Public Week, and throughout the pandemic.”
Information about the state’s vaccine rollout, including mass clinic locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.