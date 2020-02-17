EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspected wallet thief was arrested thanks to some quick thinking by the victim's grandson, according to police in East Haven.
Robert Ende, 32, ended up being arrested for the crime.
Officers said they responded to the Stop & Shop on Hemingway Avenue on Saturday for a report of an elderly woman being robbed.
She told police that a man came up behind her and her grandson, grabbed her wallet and ran.
Surveillance video released by police on Monday showed the suspect following the victim out of the store and running off with her wallet outside.
The victim's grandson gave chase, but the suspect was able to get into a silver sedan and drive away, police said.
The grandson, however, was able to snap a photo of the vehicle's license plate.
With that information, police said they quickly developed Ende as the suspect.
They learned that Ende was a resident of a sober house on Coe Avenue.
While trying to get in touch with him there, they saw him drive by in the vehicle from the grandson's picture.
Police said they stopped him at the intersection of Coe and Bradford avenues.
He was charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.
His bond was set at $100,000 and he was given a court date of Tuesday in New Haven.
