The personal finance website, Wallethub, looked at nearly 5,000 deals for Black Friday, from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers.
It found that on average, Macy's had the largest discounts on items, averaging about a 59 % discount.
In second was JC Penny, which had a 58% discount on average.
Belk rounded out the top three.
In last place, was Ace Hardware. The study said the retailer had just a 12% discount on average.
