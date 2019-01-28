(WFSB) -- With just under a week to go until the “Big Game,” a new study is taking a closer look at some of the best and worst cities for football fans.
Out of 244 cities named in the list by personal finance website "WalletHub," four make the list.
Number 72 goes to Fairfield, while the home of Rentschler Field - East Hartford - comes in at 196.
The next two are a little closer to the bottom of the list: New Haven comes in at 231, while New Britain in 236.
WalletHub looked at cities with at least one college or professional football team, and ranked data from ticket prices, to fan friendliness.
For a closer look at the full rankings and other cities that made the list, click here.
