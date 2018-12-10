WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wallingford teachers, parents, and students are fighting back against proposals that would close local schools.
District leaders are discussing the controversial plans at a school board meeting on Monday night.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Lyman Hall High School and this is a very emotional topic that could impact hundreds of district families.
District leaders say they face major challenges due to declining enrollment as well as woefully out of date facilities.
As a result, the board is looking into six different proposals including five that would involve closing district schools.
One plan even calls for merging the two high schools in town, Lyman and Sheehan High School.
"A lot of school districts in the area have really large high schools and you know the morale is terrible in those schools, students become just a number and they don't get that support that they need," said Louis Faiella, Wallingford Education Association.
Leaders could make a final decision, but they are perhaps more likely to cut down on the number of proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.