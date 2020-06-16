CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A 10-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle in Cheshire Friday night.
Tuesday, police identified him as Tristan Barhorst of Wallingford.
According to Cheshire Police Lt. Michael Durkee, officers responded to Wiese Road near Richmond Glen Drive around 8 p.m. on Friday for a report of a child that was struck by a motor vehicle.
First responders immediately began administering first aid to the boy before transporting him to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said their investigation revealed that Tristan had just gotten ice cream from a parked ice cream truck when he tried to walk across the street from in front of the ice cream truck.
It was at that point that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler struck him.
The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 17-year-old, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," police said in a news release.
(1) comment
How horrible, my heart breaks for this family. Maybe it's time ice cream trucks were equipped with stop signs and barriers like school buses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.