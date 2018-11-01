WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local cemetery is looking to give pet owners, a final resting place for their furry friends, after getting a number of requests.
Wallingford’s In Memoriam Cemetery dates back to 1886.
The records there show more six thousand people have been buried there.
Now, there are plans to have a special section for pets as well.
Walking her dog Tia through In Memoriam Cemetery, Linda Krasko the superintendent there, says one day her pit bull mix will be buried there, along with her other pit bull Tyson, who just passed away.
“I am planning on interring him here. I’ll have a stone with his face on it, with his birthdate and death date inscribed,” said Krasko.
That’s because after getting a number of requests over the years, Krasko says the cemetery’s board started thinking about opening up a section for pets.
“Some people live in apartments, condos, they don’t have access to a yard and they wanted a permanent place to memorialize their pet friends that are a part of the family,” Krasko said.
That’s exactly what they’re now offering, a half-acre spot, set off in the back by the woods.
“It’s kind of separated from where human remains are. It’s a beautiful, grassy, secluded area. Cats, dogs, or anything in between can be buried there,” Krasko said.
Looking into the idea, Krasko says she reached out a cemetery in Norwalk, which has a section for pets. She says there is also a pet cemetery in Glastonbury.
In Wallingford, so far, they have ten plots staked out, which are 3 by 3 and 3 by 5. They’ll also offer grave markers.
A wrought iron fence will be extended and there will also be an arched entrance, with a name for this new section.
“We have had people inquiring, we have had people who want to put their pets here. We hope to be at the forefront of this and take care of all people who come to us,” said Krasko.
If you’re interested in learning more information about the section that’s being set aside for pets, the cemetery says you can give them call.
You can reach the In Memoriam Cemetery at 203-269-9840.
