WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was robbed in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford.
According to police, the victim was looking to meet someone in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on North Colony Road on Monday night to sell some items.
The victim met the person and started to conduct a transaction when an unrelated person drove up in a vehicle.
The suspect got out of the car, stole the victim's purse, and fled in a gray convertible Chevrolet Camaro. A gun was fired during the theft, but no one was hurt, according to police.
Police said there is no current threat to the public and that the incident was isolated.
Detectives are looking into the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2845.
The Wallingford Police Department mentioned that it has space in its front lot at 135 North Main St. designated as a public exchange area where people can safely conduct transactions with others in close proximity to the police department and under video surveillance.
