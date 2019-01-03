WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - E-cigarettes are on the table at a special town council meeting in Wallingford on Thursday night.
Town officials will discuss raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes.
This comes shortly after the state reported a big jump in teens vaping.
Supporters of the vape industry say they agree the products need to be kept away from teens, but raising the age isn’t the way to do it.
Seven years in business, the owner of Silver City Vapors says their customer base is older, many of them former cigarette smokers.
“We totally support keeping vaping products especially Juul out of the hands of kids, high school students, anyone below the age currently,” said Mark Pazzani, Silver City Vapors.
The vape shop in Wallingford would be directly affected if the town passes an ordinance raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.
“I don’t think changing the age from 18 to 21 is going to be very effective for Wallingford because you can just drive across the border so it’s either got to be a statewide age thing or leave it at 18 the way it is,” said Pazzani.
The state reports the number of high schoolers who have tried e-cigarettes doubled from 2015 to 2017 because of newer products like Juul, which are mainly sold at convenience stores.
“I know they’re so small and easy to hide I don't know how effective changing the age would be,” said Dave Bahnke.
Other people in town say raising the age makes sense.
“My granddaughter is in middle school and she’s talked a little bit about it in middle school so where are we headed with that,” said Alberta Flynn.
Hartford raised the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products to 21.
It’s on the table for discussion in towns such as East Hartford and Bloomfield.
Andrew O’Bright advocates for vaping around the state.
“Unfortunately, the reality of the situation is if you restrict the age to vape you are condemning 18 to 21-year-olds to smoking because they will always be able to smoke cigarettes,” said O’Bright.
Next week, state lawmakers are holding a public hearing in West Hartford to discuss a tax levy and banning flavors.
Back in Wallingford, the chairman of the town council says it’s a step in the right direction.
“Passing the ordinance will certainly send a message and hopefully we won’t have any problems from sellers of those products,” said Vincent Cervoni, Wallingford Town Council Chairman.
The Ordinance Committee will discuss raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes at 6:30 p.m.
It could go before the town council or a vote as early as this month or in February.
