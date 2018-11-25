Wallingford family unnerved after home burglarized and cars stolen overnight

A Wallingford family said they are still feeling ‘on edge’ after they said two suspects entered their home, stole items, and took off with their cars on Saturday night.
Channel 3 spoke exclusively with the family on Broadview Drive who said they received a call from police in the middle of the night that one of their cars crashed by the Interstate 91 on-ramp to Route 15.
Police said the other was involved in a high-speed chase but was not immediately recovered.
“They went over to the counter and they took two sets of keys,” described homeowner Kathy Dean to Channel 3.
“They took a pocket book, they took a watch, they took my cell phone that was charging.”
The Dean family said the suspects broke into and entered through the sliding doors.
From there, outdoor surveillance video captured the suspects’ quick dash to the cars, and then the suspects getting away with the both vehicles.
“It’s just scary that people were in our home we had no idea we were sleeping,” said Cathy’s daughter, Brenna.
Nearby surveillance video captured the suspects’ movements just 10 to 15 minutes earlier. In the video, the suspects’ car screeches into the Broadview Drive cul-de-sac. One of the suspects runs up to cars in driveways and checks to see if it is unlocked. From there, the suspect runs to the next lawn, and the next driveway.
Residents in Wallingford said they are no stranger to car break-ins and theft. Police said the community has experienced in uptick in car break-ins in 2018.
But, police said the burglary at the Dean’s property on Broadview Drive does not follow the usual circumstance in that suspects entered the home.
Residents are putting pressure on the town and the police department to combat the thefts, which many believe to be minors.
The Deans told Channel 3 that after this incident, they will be in attendance of a Town Meeting on Tuesday.
“We want to stop this,” said Brenna Dean. “This needs to end so we need to figure out a way as a community to come together.”
Wallingford Police said they are investigating and working to arrest the suspects. Police remind residents to stay vigilant, remove valuables from cars, lock car doors, and install surveillance devices, if possible.
