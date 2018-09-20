WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB)-- A Wallingford cattle farm is under investigation for animal cruelty.
Someone had driven by the farm and saw a calf lying in the mud. When police went to check it out, they ended up arresting the owner’s son last week.
Before the arrest, the farm was issued a warning for animal cruelty.
Now, the farm on North Farms Road in Wallingford is being slapped with a lawsuit by the town.
The owner’s son Christopher Werbiski was in court on Thursday, after being arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
Animal advocates were at his court appearance on Thursday.
“We want people to be aware that there is animal cruelty and we are trying to say and do something about it,” said Noreen Lotko, an animal advocate.
According to court documents, officers went to the farm after receiving the complaint.
They checked on the calk that was lying in the mud, and when officers asked to see the calf, Werbiski allegedly brought them another calf.
Documents said the officers knew that wasn’t the calf in question, so when they finally saw the right one, "the calf still had its umbilicus cord attached. The calf was cold to the touch, wet and muddy. It was also soaked in feces and had been lying in stagnant, dirty water with flies."
Court documents go on to say "the officers also asked Christopher to clean the calf. He picked up the calf roughly and brought it to another room, hitting the calf's head on a pole on the way. The officers heard the calf being hosed off and Christopher returned with the calf cold and dripping wet. When officers asked him to dry it off, he said ‘no, the calf was fine’.”
Officers then asked the owner Walter to call a veterinarian, and he said “he would contact the state livestock inspector.”
Turns out, no call was ever made.
Police found out he called Chris Stoker with the Department of Agriculture asking him "how can you get us out of this?"
The town of Wallingford also filed a civil lawsuit, as they're holding the Werbiski's responsible for the health of the calf as it's now in their care.
When the calf was found, it was just born and wasn’t with its mother like it should be.
Newborns have a low immunity and can easily pick up diseases.
A hearing will be held at the end of the month.
Werbiski is back in court in November.
