WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford’s high schools and middle schools are moving to full remote learning until the middle of January.
On Tuesday night, the Board of Education voted to have the middle schools and high schools work fully remote until January 19.
Superintendent Salvatore Menzo made the recommendation during the meeting. He said that the middle schools will begin distance learning beginning on Monday, November 23, and the high schools will continue with their distance learning program.
The elementary schools will stay open with their current learning programs.
Menzo said families in the district will be updated and notified by December 18 if the district plans to move all schools to distance learning.
For more information, click here.
