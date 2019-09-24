WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, it was reported at 35 Twin Oak Farm Rd. around 8:35 a.m.
They said the house was destroyed.
Three engines responded and multiple hand lines were used.
Mutual aid was also called in from the Meriden Fire Department.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
