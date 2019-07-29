WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - After running what police are calling a drug factory in Wallingford, a man was arrested on Monday for several drug related offenses.
Police found that 38-year-old Christopher Slauson was in possession of and selling drugs such as cocaine, heroin, steroids and LSD at his residence. Slauson is charged with 2 counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police also found cash, digital scales, and various types of packaging materials. Slauson has been arrested in the past for drug related offenses. He got off probation on June 5 after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance.
Slauson is currently on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Tuesday if he does not make his bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.