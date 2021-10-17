NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford man was charged after police say he had been driving the wrong on the highway.
State Police said it all took place around 7:10 p.m. on I-91 South in North Haven by Exit 12 when a Nissan Sentra began driving in the opposite direction, striking two other cars.
A Toyota Rav4 had to swerve out of the way of the Sentra's path to avoid colliding with it and ended up striking a guardrail.
Investigators pulled the Sentra over a short time later on I-91 South in Wallingford.
Troopers found that the driver, Matteo Annunziata, 55, of Wallingford, was impaired.
Annuziata was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash from earlier and eventually arrested.
He was issued a misdemeanor summons for DUI, evading responsibility with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain established lane, and operating the wrong way.
Annunziata was released on a $2,500 non surety bond and is slated to appear in Meriden Superior Court on October 29.
State Police noted that no other injuries were reported in the crash.
