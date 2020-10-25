NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford man has died following a crash overnight in New Haven.
According to State Police, a tractor trailer was traveling in the far right lane on I-95 North near the Exit 46 off ramp around 2:15 a.m. when it began to slow down due to delays caused by an ongoing construction project in the area.
As it was doing so, the tractor trailer was rear ended by a 2015 Kia Optima that had been traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Optima, identified as 20-year-old Michael Reilly of Wallingford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Officials closed down the right and center travel lanes as part of the investigation, but have since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.
