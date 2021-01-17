WALLINGFORD (WFSB) -
Police are investigating after a Wallingford man was found stabbed to death near the Corner Café.
According to police, at about 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Corner Café, 321 Church Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on the report of a serious assault.
Officers found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from what appeared to be numerous stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries while in route to the hospital.
The victim has been identified as 32-year old Ernest Cipolli 3rd of Wallingford.
The investigation determined that Cipolli and another male subject, subsequently identified as 23-year old Kristopher Carlson, had an altercation in the parking lot of the Corner Café.
The altercation turned deadly when Carlson approached Cipolli and stabbed him numerous times with knife. Carlson left the scene, but, was subsequently located and taken into custody.
Kristopher Carlson of 155 Reservoir Avenue in Meriden has been charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2021
