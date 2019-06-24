WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Summer is officially here and there’s a special program being launched to encourage children to wear bicycle helmets.
Police in Wallingford call it the “get caught wearing a bike helmet” campaign.
Officers Megan Baur and Henry Cadett will be out on patrol.
They will be handing out coupons for a free ice cream cone to any child wearing their helmet while riding.
The coupons are complements of Mr. D.’s on North Main Street in Wallingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.