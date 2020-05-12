WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford police announced that a family member has been arrested in connection with the murder of a teen.
They revealed last week that they are investigating the death of 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz as a homicide.
Tuesday during a 9 a.m. news conference, they revealed that Nolvin Diaz's uncle, David Diaz Perez, was arrested and charged with murder.
Police said Perez admitted to killing his nephew. The motive remains unclear.
"He ended up killing Nolvin Diaz down around Community Lake," said Lt. Cheryl Bradley, Wallingford police. "He stated that this happened on April 23."
Perez then returned to the area on May 2 and dragged the body into the water, police said.
Police said on May 3 around 1 p.m., two kayakers came across the partially submerged body in Community Lake.
The body was identified as Diaz, who lived in Wallingford. Detectives classified the case as a homicide.
Connecticut State Police were called to help and had divers in the lake to look for any additional evidence.
Diaz was reported missing by relatives on April 25, 2020. They last saw him leaving his house alone on April 23 around 8 p.m.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Wallingford Police at 203-294-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.