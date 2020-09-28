WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford police have made an arrest in a nearly 11-year-old home invasion and robbery case.
Police said on October 9, 2009, officers responded to a home on Saddlebrook Drive for the report of a home invasion and robbery.
An 18-year-old male resident was attacked and restrained by four intruders during the incident.
Police said the four intruders were inside the home for approximately 20 minutes and stole a large amount of money as well as jewelry and electronics.
In October 2013, one of the intruders was identified through DNA evidence. The suspect was identified as Victor Miguel Siguenzia Lozano.
Police learned Lozano was arrested in 2010 in Branford and Wethersfield for similar types of incidents. He had been convicted of those incidents and sentenced to serve jail time.
In April 2013, Lozano was released to the Immigration and Naturalization Service and deported to Ecuador.
In September 2020, Wallingford police were notified by the United States Marshal Service that they had take Lozano into custody in Texas. He was held for extradition back to Connecticut.
Wallingford detectives traveled to Texas and took custody of Lozano.
He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree larceny and unlawful restrain.
Lozano is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.