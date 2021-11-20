WFSB- Wallingford Police arrested a man in connection with a November 14 incident. An officer was on a routine patrol in Community Lake when he came across a woman holding a child.
The woman was running up to the officer yelling “help, help, help, help, please help!” He then saw a suspect running away from the area.
This suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Christopher Leon. He lived on 38 Niagra Street in Waterbury.
Investigators discovered that Leon was driving on Route 15 with the victim and her child. An argument broke out between the victim and Leon.
Leon hit the victim multiple times while they were still in the car. He also hit the victim multiple times while they stopped along the side of the road.
The car ran out of gas in the Community Lake parking lot. Leon continued to hit the woman repeatedly. This is when the woman ran to the officer asking for help with her child. This incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.
She sustained injuries to the face because of this assault. Her child did not have any injuries.
Leon was charged with breach of peace, assault, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $50,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on November 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.