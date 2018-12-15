Wallingford police investigated after a photo which circulated among street raised concern over school administrators.
Police said, “an image of a student, had been circulating amongst a group of students,” prompted school officials to contact police on Friday just after 7:30 p.m.
Police said investigators determined the image had been “captured, altered, and re-published within this group of students.”
Police determined, “the image did not contain any specific threats, school names, or student names, and did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.”
Wallingford Police said the department continues to work closely with the Wallingford Board of Education to maintain the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and integrity of school buildings.
