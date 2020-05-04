WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old as a homicide.
Police said on Sunday around 1 p.m., two kayakers came across a partially submerged body in Community Lake.
The body was identified as 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz of Wallingford and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.
Connecticut State Police were called to assist and have divers in the lake looking for any additional evidence.
Diaz was reported missing by relatives on April 25, 2020. They last saw him leaving his house alone on April 23 around 8 p.m.
Anyone who has had contact with Diaz is asked to contact Wallingford Police at 203-294-2800.
