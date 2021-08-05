WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Before students return to school later this month, police officers in one town are using classrooms this week to go over some potentially lifesaving training.
In Wallingford, police are training all this week at Lyman Hall High School to prepare for any kind of active shooter situation.
They hope they never have to put that training to use, but they want to be prepared for anything.
The town is putting 70 officers through their paces, should they ever need to respond to an active shooter situation.
“There is nothing more important than protecting our youth, so in a same state where Newtown happened, we want to make sure we’re prepared as possible to respond to something like this if it were to happen in our town,” said Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques.
He went through the training on Monday.
“It’s really good to get our officers in the schools, to see the layout, to see how its structured,” he said.
Splitting officers into small groups as they work in teams, the refresher crash course goes over policy, tactical drills, like clearing hallways and classrooms, along with simulating potential real-life scenarios.
“When it comes to active shooter, there is somebody who is actively hurting people, so it’s extremely critical that the first responding officers takes action immediately,” Jaques said.
That’s what the officers are training for, getting into the school and engaging with whomever is posing a threat as quickly as possible.
“We’re seeing this more and more often, with Parkland, Newtown and all the others where this has happened; it’s really important to make sure we stay up on this and make sure our officers are trained appropriately,” Jaques said.
Training, which started Monday, runs through Friday, when the regional Wallingford Cheshire Emergency Response Team will be there, so police are reminding folks, don’t be surprised to see a lot of police activity here for the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.