WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Each October, there's an effort to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence nationwide.
However, for those who don’t speak English, there’s a barrier to even learning about resources for help.
This year, the Wallingford Police Department is gearing their domestic violence education to those who don't speak English.
“Having that language barrier makes it even more difficult because they feel like they're not being listened to,” said Kelly Boyle, the domestic violence coordinator for the Wallingford Police Department.
Red figures dot their lawn, representing people who have died from intimate partner violence in recent years in Connecticut.
On the job, Boyle said documenting instances of abuse happens far too often.
The display is part of Wallingford police's first-ever Domestic Violence Awareness Week. They're dedicating one of the sessions in the week-long event to educating the Spanish-speaking community.
“Even if they are not a victim themselves, maybe their family member is, maybe their friend is, or they're someone who is influential in their neighborhoods, they have that information,” she explained.
Language barrier problems are more common than you might think.
According to statistics from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV), between July of 2020 and June of 2021, they took more than 10,000 calls for help through their CT Safe Connect line.
They said 11 percent of those callers had limited English proficiency, and because the data is self-reported, that number is likely higher.
“What we can't show in our data is all of the people that we haven't reached yet, and it could be because they don't feel comfortable speaking in English,” said Meghan Scanlon, president of CCADV.
The coalition offers services to people in domestic violence situations.
The staff with CT Safe Connect speak 10 different languages and their language line has translation services for others.
The program manager, Xiomara Campos, said the accessibility is critical for cultural reasons too.
“Coming from other countries where domestic violence, it is not a crime, it is in general, such a big difference,” she said. “People who are not an American citizen, they will fear deportation.”
Campos hopes dispelling misunderstandings and reaching these victims will help them cross another barrier, into becoming a survivor.
“No one deserves to be living in fear,” she said.
If you or someone you know needs help, CT SafeConnect can be reached through call or text at (888) 774-2900 or by visiting CTSafeConnect.org. Advocates are available 24/7 in multiple languages.
