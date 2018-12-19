WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rumor about a school threat in Wallingford was found to be unsubstantiated, according to police.
The threat involved Dag Hammarskjöld Middle School on Pond Hill Road in Wallingford.
According to police, the subject of the rumor was interviewed in the presence of one of his parents.
"There is no reason to believe that there is any increased risk to anyone’s safety at the school as a result of this rumor," said Lt. Cheryl Bradley, Wallingford police. "We will continue with our routine checks of all of our schools."
This was the second such investigation in less than a week.
Friday, a teen was arrested after what was described as an "alarming message" was posted over the social media service Snapchat. The message expressed a student's annoyance with Lyman Hall High School.
A 17-year-old in that case was charged with second-degree breach of peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.