WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state, including in Wallingford.
Police say that since October, they've been notified of sixty-two total incidents where catalytic converters have been stolen.
"We are addressing each incident as they are reported, and are implementing best practices to detect and deter this type of crime," Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said.
These thefts have not yet been isolated to one part of the community.
Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to call Wallingford Police Officer Szeligowski at 203-294-2827.
Police suggest you do the following in order to prevent these types of thefts from happening to you:
- Keep your car in a locked garage if you have one
- Park your cars in well-lit areas.
- Park your cars in public view if possible.
- Install surveillance systems on your home/business.
- Lock your gate surrounding your business if you have one.
- Mark your catalytic converter with a unique identifier or paint it a bright
- color.
- Call the police if you see something suspicious.
