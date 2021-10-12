WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a man police said robbed a gas station in Wallingford.
It happened at the Gulf Gas Station at 1195 North Colony Rd. on Oct. 10 around 8:15 p.m.
According to police, the male suspect had a knife and held it to the clerk's lower back.
He instructed the clerk to open the cash register, then lay on the ground.
The suspect took money and fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as standing 6 feet tall. He wore a blue hoodie with a gray sweater over it, a black mask and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.