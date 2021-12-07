WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police departments across the state are trying to cut down on quality-of-life crimes.
In Wallingford, officers are out walking the beat, but they aren’t looking for information, they’re sharing it, and handing out pamphlets to homeowners about car break-ins.
“When we do see a rise in certain neighborhoods, we try to get out there, put these pamphlets in mailboxes,” said Wallingford Police Sgt. Lou Brangi.
The pamphlet includes tips on how to prevent car break-ins, as well as what to do if they happen, including not touching items until police arrive.
The department also has a pamphlet for local businesses on how to try and prevent robberies.
It’s a new initiative by the department’s Community Impact Unit, which focuses on property and quality of life crimes. The pamphlet may be filled with simple tips, but people in Wallingford think it’s always good to have a reminder.
“Initially they get the message, they feel good about it and they’ll do what they need to do, but then after a while, things become complacent. You get complacent and you forget it about it,” said Pat Dennehy, of Wallingford.
The impact unit has had its hands full in recent months, and not just with car break-ins.
Earlier this year, Wallingford was a popular site for organized car meetups. People would notify each other on social media and get together to show off sports cars. But some drivers would engage in dangerous behaviors, including burnouts and racing.
“They had people hanging out the windows, people videotaping it, almost hitting each other while they were videotaping it,” Brangi said.
Nearby homeowners would call police because of the noise. Some of the meetups would see over 100 cars. But officers in the impact unit were able to get license plate numbers and take with witnesses.
“Out of that, we were able to identify the people who were operating these vehicles, conduct interviews on them and ultimately make approximately eight arrests out of them,” Brangi said.
People in Wallingford are happy to see their department try and get out in front of these trends.
The impact unit said a lot of the work is aimed at making the people aware of what’s going on so they can help prevent problems.
