WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another Connecticut business is getting some much-needed help from the Barstool Fund.
Yale Billiards has been in business for 27 years in Wallingford.
Bobby Hilton took over the family business in 1998.
“We have a great atmosphere. Like I said, it’s a family friendly party atmosphere,” Hilton said. “We do also have a lot of leagues, and a lot of regular customers that come almost every day or every other day and its and its more of a community.”
Before the pandemic, business was great.
“It was just busy every night, waiting lists, leagues were packed, there was just everybody was having a good time. And it was amazing,” Hilton explained.
But when the pandemic came, the pool hall shut down completely for three months.
Since reopening, things are very different. The bar is closed, and the pool hall closes at 9:30 p.m. each night and operates at 50 percent capacity.
Yale Billiards has 18 pool tables, all spread out 6 feet apart. Masks are also required at all times.
Hilton said his friends encouraged him to submit a video to the Barstool Fund.
The sports blog, Barstool Sports, started the fund, which has raised more than $27 million for over 150 small businesses across the country.
Hilton submitted the video, detailing some of the challenges he has faced.
He was shocked when he received a phone call three days later.
Through the Barstool Fund, Yale Billiards is getting $5,000 each month to make sure they can stay open.
“It was unbelievable, it was like the weight was lifted off your shoulders. I know I can have my employees on and not worrying about it. That was my biggest concern,” Hilton said.
His staff will now be able to put in more hours and not have to worry about closing down for good.
