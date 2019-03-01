WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 31-year-old Wallingford man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Friday night.
According to police, the man was attempting to cross Old Colony Road when he was struck. Police said the man was transported to Hartford Hospital.
The accident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 1219 Old Colony Road.
According to police, the driver remained on the scene. The driver is not currently facing any charges related to the crash
Police said the road was reopened after several hours of investigation.
