WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Every year, Serenity Salon and Day Spa in Wallingford sponsors a Cut-A-Thon to help a family who’s child is battling cancer.
In July 2018, Naaman Johnson was diagnosed with cancer. The two-year-old boy has a rare genetic version called Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
But Naaman’s father says his energy is contagious.
“He’s an amazing child and he’s the life of like every little party,” Neil Johnson, Naaman’s father said. “And he’s the life of the clinic community in the hospital.”
Naaman has been in the hospital for seven weeks, and the medical bills have added up.
That is why Serenity Salon is there to help, hosting a Cut-A-Thon.
“There’s a lot of financial responsibility regarding the chemotherapy treatments, and we’re here to help offset that cost,” Manager of Serenity Salon and Day Spa Karen Poltronieri said.
100 percent of the proceeds from the salon’s services during this year’s Cut-A-Thon will go to the Johnson Family.
“People don’t have a problem adding an extra gratuity or getting a couple of services as opposed to one,” Poltronieri said. “We’ve got generous people in town.”
Kelly Enoch used to work to Naaman’s mother and got her hair done during the Cut-A-Thon on Sunday.
“She’s had to stop working in order to care for Naaman, so that’s been a bit of a financial burden for Nicole and her family,” Enoch said. “So anything that any of us can do to help the family out while they’re going through this, we want to be able to do that for her.”
The Johnson family is inspired by the support.
“This is amazing, in fact, it’s been amazing having random people or people we don’t know helping us throughout the way,” Neil said. “It’s really inspiring.”
If you want to donate to Naaman and his family, reach out to Serenity Salon here.
To learn more about Naaman’s story, click here.
