WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford Public Schools is taking several precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, the school district announced that several events have been canceled out of an abundance of caution.
Superintendent Salvatore Menzo said all out-of-district field trips have been canceled as of Wednesday, March 11.
In addition to that, all after school events of more than 100 people will be postponed or canceled and athletic events will occur without spectators.
All parent conferences over the next two weeks are also canceled.
Menzo said there will be an emergency 2-hour delay on Friday, March 13 to allow administrators to prepare in their instructional planning.
Any with questions can contact the Wallingford school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.