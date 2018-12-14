WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A teen was arrested after an ‘alarming message’ was posted on social media overnight.
According to police, they were made aware of an incident involving a message posted on Snapchat.
The creator of the message expressed his annoyance with Lyman Hall High School.
Police said the contents of the message were alarming in nature, which caused police to become involved.
They did not specify what the message said.
The 17-year-old student was interviewed by police and charged with second-degree breach of peace.
