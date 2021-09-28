WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford High School teacher has been placed on leave for refusing to get the COVID vaccine or to submit to weekly testing.
Kasheim Outlaw says yesterday, when the district wide vaccine mandate went into effect, he refused and was asked to leave the building due to non-compliance.
He’s now on unpaid administrative leave. He says he respects if people won’t agree with his decision, but he says he is being true to his conscience.
"This is something that I’ve meditated on and contemplated for some time, in terms of what I would do if it got to this point, and the answer kept resounding inside of me in the same way, being that I have to be true to myself and I have to speak to what my soul is telling me, and that is I am unable to submit to what is happening," Outlaw tells us.
Kahseim Outlaw is a physical education and health teacher at Lyman Hall High school in Wallingford, where he’s worked for the past fifteen years.
He was last year’s teacher of the year there. The 40-year-old is also a yoga instructor who follows a Vegan and holistic lifestyle, which does not subscribe to conventional medicine.
Outlaw says taking the vaccine does not align with the way he manages his health.
"It's not something I was looking to do. I got a temporary approval for a religious exemption for that, but when it comes to the testing option, there is no leeway there," said Outlaw.
Governor Lamont’s executive order mandates school employees get the shot or do weekly testing. Outlaw doesn’t want to do either.
"In terms of leaving the building, going off on my own time, potentially at my own expense, undergo what I deem an unnecessary procedure, it just doesn’t sit well with my conscience, it doesn’t sit well with control, and it doesn’t feel aligned," Outlaw explained.
Outlaw posted a video on social media Monday for explaining his viewpoint.
Outlaw is married and lives with his wife and 7-year-old son in Middletown.
His wife is an ultra sound technician at a local hospital. She too is not vaccinated and is also affected by mandates.
Outlaw says he will support whatever choice she makes. He also says the family might consider moving.
"We have talked about relocating to a place where perhaps we are not under these types of mandates, so we’ve got some deciding to do," added Outlaw.
We did reach out to the superintendent of schools who has said they do not comment on personnel matters, but that the Wallingford school district is adhering to guidelines set forth in Governor Lamont’s executive order.
(1) comment
[angry] That's awful. I'm in the same situation. Anyone can spread the virus, it doesn't matter whether you're vaccinated or not. The mandate makes no sense! It's tyranny and it's disgusting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.