WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Wallingford is hosting its first ever Winter Restaurant Week.
More than 30 restaurants in town are taking part in the week, which runs from March 4 through March 14.
Each business will create their own special deals, and some are even planning some giveaways.
Organizers say it will be a great way to help struggling businesses beat the winter blues.
