(WFSB) – Doctors are worried that a COVID infection could increase the risk of a stroke later on.
Experts are particularly worried about an increased risk for younger people.
A local woman ignored the warning signs because she thought she was too young to have a stroke, so now she’s urging everyone to know the signs and be vigilant.
Walking on her own is a big step for Sharon Moye-Johnson. That’s because the Wallingford woman had a stroke in October after having a headache for four days. She woke up one morning and couldn’t walk.
“It was a bit shocking because I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t feel my legs,” Moye-Johnson said.
Moye-Johnson considers herself healthy. She exercised every day before the stroke and she doesn’t have any medical issues that increases her risk of a stroke.
Doctors think something else could have been a factor. Moye-Johnson had COVID in April 2020.
“COVID is definitely an added risk factor for stroke,” said Franklin Wendt, nurse practitioner at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.
Doctors still haven’t established a link between COVID and stroke, but they have seen a rise in strokes, especially in younger patients, in people who had COVID.
A September 2020 review in the medical journal “The Lancet” says, “severe acute respirator syndrome coronavirus 2 might be more likely to cause thrombotic vascular events, including stroke, than other coronavirus and season infectious diseases.”
“They told me it was less than a 30 percent chance that she would live,” said Johnny Johnson, Moye-Johnson’s husband.
Moye-Johnson overlooked the symptoms at first because she was only 52 years old at the time. That made her case worse, but she’s progressed from a wheelchair to walking with a cane to walking on her own.
She’s also got her speech back.
“She’s very strong willed. I think she’s going to achieve all the goals that she sets out to,” said Amy Benoit, nurse case manager at Gaylord Speciality Care.
Moye-Johnson credits her progress in part to Gaylord Specialty Care’s Traurig House. Patients recovering from brain injury live in the house Monday through Friday for care then go home on the weekends.
Moye-Johnson is still trying to regain her use of her left arm. She also wants to walk in high heels again.
She wants others to know that you’re never to young or too healthy for a stroke.
“Just be aware of the signs of a stroke, and if you have a headache for a few days, you might want to contact your doctor,” Moye-Johnson said.
Warning signs for a stroke can vary from person to person, but common symptoms include drooping on one side of your face, numbness or weakness in either arm, or slurred speech.
