(WFSB) -- Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner.
On Thursday, Walmart released its list of this year’s hottest toys and trends, determined by children.
The company said hundreds of children of all ages tested the latest and greatest toys, which helped it compile the biggest toy trends.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart, in a press release. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”
PHOTOS: Walmart's Hottest Toys of the Year
Famous Friends: Inspired by the make-believe adventures of their favorite famous characters, kids are bringing their furry friends, heroes and role models into playtime.
- 6V Plush Simba (*Walmart exclusive)
- Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (*Walmart exclusive gift box)
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower
Unboxing Toys: The thrill of surprise toys continues to excite kids. Adding an extra layer of fun, this year’s unboxing toys are more than just collecting the most sought-after items – they inspire kids to find new ways to play with their toys and create unique adventures based on their interests.
- LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper
- Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack
- What's In My Purse - Doll Purse (*Walmart exclusive)
Interactive Toys: Kids love toys that respond while playing. From toys that talk, hug, dance and change color, these toys engage the imagination and creativity of kids as they express their personalities through play.
- Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box (*Walmart exclusive)
- Juno The Baby Elephant
- Nascar Crash Racers Track Set (*Walmart exclusive)
Outdoor Fun: The desire to play in the great outdoors is big for kids this year, and they are looking to roll up to their playdates in style.
- 24V Real Tree UTV (*Walmart exclusive)
- Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo (*Walmart exclusive)
- Hover-1 Transport Scooter (*Walmart exclusive)
Aspirational Play: Whether preparing to take flight, go glamping, own a pet, or cook a gourmet meal, there are no limits to creativity and no boundaries on what kids can be when playing with these toys. Barbie Dreamplane
- Kindi Kids Doll
- Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue (*Walmart exclusive)
Gaming: Whether it’s a rainy day or as kids get older, they want to enhance their digital adventures as clearly influenced by the ever-growing gaming community.
- Cynosa Chroma Keyboard
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- Kraken Grn 2019
To see the complete list of top rated toys by children, click here.
