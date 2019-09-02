(WFSB) -- Walt Disney World is also preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it inches closer to the United States.
The theme park announced on Monday that it has adjusted its hours for Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill on Monday afternoon.
The latest track takes it up the coast of Florida.
On its website, Walt Disney World said “In keeping with our strong commitment to safety, our history of being prepared during inclement weather and to continue to delight Guests who are staying at our resorts, Walt Disney World Resort is adjusting its operating hours beginning Tuesday, September 3:”
- Magic Kingdom Park: 8:00 AM-3:00 PM (opening at 7:00 AM for Extra Magic Hours)
- Epcot: 7:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM (opening at 6:00 AM for Extra Magic Hours)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 AM-2:00 PM (opening at 7:00 AM for Extra Magic Hours)
- Disney Springs: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10:00 AM- 3:00 PM
