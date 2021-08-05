MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - On August 5, the Middletown Detective Division and the U.S. Marshals Service have found and arrested Matthew O’Banner for the murder of Tylon Hardy.
Hardy was killed in a double shooting on May 16, 2021.
O'Banner was caught in a home in New Jersey. He was charged with murder, assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and commission of an A, B, or C felony with a firearm.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Stroud of the Middletown Police Department Detective Division at 860-638-4147
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.