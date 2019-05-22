BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A report of a suspicious man jumping out of bushes in Bristol led to the arrest of a wanted suspect.
Police said they found 42-year-old Adrian Nadeau hiding in a shed.
Officers said they were called to Merriman Street just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
They checked the area and found a man matching the report's description hiding in the nearby shed.
After identifying Nadeau, they said they learned of two warrants totaling $300,000 in court-ordered bonds. The warrants were out of New Britain Superior Court and for violation of probation.
They also said he was carrying a spring-loaded knife.
Nadeau was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and carrying a dangerous weapon.
He faced a judge in Bristol Superior Court on Wednesday.
